'The Strain' Season 4 Premiere, Spoilers: Ultimate Fate of Central Characters to Be Revealed in Series' Final Run

Facebook/TheStrainFX Night Eternal has descended and the Master and his army of Strigoi have taken control of humanity in the fourth and final season of the horror drama series, "The Strain."

The fourth and final season of FX's horror drama series "The Strain" is almost here, but could the end of the entire world also be near? What is about to become of Eph's (Corey Stoll) misguided son, Zach (Max Charles)?

In a recent interview with members of the press, as transcribed by Bleeding Cool, co-executive producer Carlton Cuse described Zach and the Master's (Jonathan Hyde) relationship as that of a mentor and a mentee. Cuse also hinted at the final season's intention of building Zach up to be "one of the evilest child characters in the history of television." But could all hope really be gone for Eph's once sweet and mild-mannered son?

"It's the ultimate question for the character," Cuse said. "Does what he did have deeper resonance; has he been moved or changed by the event? Is there something redeeming in him, some shred of humanity left? That gets explored as the season goes," the EP added.

Cuse also revealed that the television adaptation will end differently from the novel series that has inspired it. Through the years, the series has become its own creation, and fans of Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan's books will definitely still have something to look forward to as FX's "The Strain" works towards its final hurrah.

"You get to find out what the ultimate fate of each character is, and that's exciting. It'll be surprising," Cuse added.

On the other hand, actor Kevin Durand, who plays the exterminator Vasiliy Fet, warned fans via an interview with US Weekly that the final season will be featuring some very tough goodbyes.

The survivors will start off on a tough and intense journey when the season opens. Surviving will be even harder than it has ever been before, and some of the central characters may not make it through.

"There's some kind of real shocking goodbyes that we had to kind of deal with," Durand said.

But despite the seeming hopelessness of the upcoming season, Durand also teased that a resolution would finally appear in the end that he hoped could make the series' ultimate conclusion a very satisfying experience for the fans.

"The Strain" season 4 premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.