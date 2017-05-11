'The Strain' Season 4 Release Date News: Final Season For the Show Confirmed

FX has announced that "The Strain" thriller series will have a fourth and final run this summer. The last season of the television adaptation of "The Strain" book trilogy is set to launch on Sunday, July 16, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.

Facebook/TheStrainFXA promo image for "The Strain" by FX, on the show's official Facebook page.

Fans of "The Strain" might have mixed feeling about this announcement. On one hand, the new season is coming and will go on air pretty soon, but on the other hand, Carlton Cuse has confirmed that the upcoming season 4 will be the last run for the horror thriller show.

The tandem of Guillermo del Toro and Carlton Cuse are behind the production and writing for "The Strain" series, and Cuse said in a statement last fall that the show will only run for one more season, as reported by Den of Geek.

"After finishing the writing on Season 3, Guillermo, Chuck and I looked at our remaining story and felt the best version could be told in one more season," Cuse said. "We have a fantastic plan for an exciting and climatic season 4. We are deeply grateful to FX for supporting our vision and for allowing us to end the show on our own timetable," he added.

Season 4 of "The Strain" will be set nine months from where the third season of the show left off, according to TV Guide. In this span of time, the vampires, collectively known as the strigoi, has risen to rule a world that has fallen into the darkness of nuclear winter. Season three ended with an explosion that triggered a runaway nuclear apocalypse, and now, with the skies darkened by the fallout of the catastrophe, the strigoi are now free to roam even during the daytime.

The Master has gathered the vampiric strigoi and what remains of humanity under his totalitarian regime, holding the populace in a vice of fear as he holds a disturbing alliance with "The Partnership." In this post-apocalyptic world ruled by vampires, will humanity be free again? Fans can find out as the show returns on July 16.