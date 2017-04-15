'The Strain' Season 4 Return Date, Spoilers: A Traitor Shakes Things Up in Series' Final Two Episodes?

Before The Master made Eldritch Palmer (Jonathan Hyde) his new vessel out of necessity, the dying elderly billionaire had already flipped sides and even lent a hand in capturing the strigoi big boss. But what really rocked the previous season of "The Strain" to its core was when Zach Goodweather (Max Charles) detonated a nuclear bomb on New York City out of spite for his father.

Facebook/TheStrainFX Eldritch Palmer (Jonathan Hyde) serves as The Master's new vessel in the fourth and final season of "The Strain."

There is no doubt that these two characters will drive much of the plot of the upcoming fourth and final season of FX's vampire series. Just when Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and his crew had it all figured out, the most unexpected person turned the tables on them and plunged a strigoi-infested city in darkness.

Zach's action will no doubt have global repercussions, but how it fractures his character is also a cause for concern.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter following the season 3 wrap-up last year, executive producer Carlton Cuse shed light on what drove Zach to press that button.

"This kid has been through the worst things imaginable. First his mother is turned, then as a strigoi version of Kelly (Natalie Brown) she becomes like a second mother to him and he has to watch his father kill her. It's very hard to come back from that," Cuse said.

As for Eldritch's evolution, Cuse revealed that it was an idea they had since the beginning of the third season. And since Eldritch's character appeared to have run its course, being The Master seemed like the next best step.

FX has recently released the titles for the series' final 10 episodes. And while the first eight titles do not reveal much about what's about to go down, the ninth and 10th episode titles, "The Traitor" and the "The Last Stand," respectively, hint at a major shakeup of loyalties down the line.

Who will this traitor be and which side will he or she betray? Will this twist help humanity take its final stand against The Master, or will the world be ending with the show's fourth season?

"The Strain" is expected to return for its final season in summer 2017.