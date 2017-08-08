'The Strain' Season 4 Spoilers: Death Gets Another Shot at Setrakian in Episode 5

(Photo: YouTube/FX) A screenshot from the promo for "The Strain" season 4, episode 5, "Belly of the Beast."

Those who missed Setrakian (David Bradley) last week in "The Strain" season 4 would love to know that he will be back in the next installment, but they will not be pleased to see how he is.

The promo for "The Strain" season 4, episode 5, "Belly of the Beast," shows that while Setrakian is returning, he remains in serious danger.

The clip shows Eichhorst (Richard Sammel) welcoming Setrakian, 8230835 as he likes to call him, in a not-so welcoming way — with a snake in his bed.

Early in "The Strain" season 4, it was thought that Setrakian has met his demise at the hands of The Master. While he managed to defy death, he is in a vulnerable position as he now finds himself being held in a strigoi prison camp that will be anything but friendly especially with Eichhorst running the place.

At the moment fans could only hope he dodges the scythe again in episode 5 even in the face of the fact that Setrakian is getting weaker by the minute.

This is the same hope that fans have for Dutch (Ruta Gedmintas), who was surrounded by strigoi in the final moments of the previous episode of "The Strain" season 4.

In the promo, she can be seen being confronted by Eichhorst, who hopes to have a "civilized conversation" with her in "The Strain" season 4, episode 5 — something that he would most certainly not be getting.

It is unknown at the moment if she will make it out alive. Even if she does, she might end up in the same circumstance as Setrakian.

While everything seems bleak, Fet (Damir Andrei) and Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) get plenty of chances to go "The Matrix" in "The Strain" season 4, episode 5 as they go after the nuclear weapon.

Eph (Corey Stoll) and Alex (Angel Parker), on the other hand, are about to get a shock of their life as they try to figure out what their adversary is up to.

"The Strain" season 4, episode 5, "Belly of the Beast," airs Sunday, Aug. 13, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.