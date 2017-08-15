'The Strain' Season 4 Spoilers: Fet and Quinlan's Team Up to Be Put to the Test Again

Facebook/TheStrainFX A promotional image for "The Strain."

In "The Strain" season 4 episode 6 titled "Tainted Love," the unlikely team-up between Vasiliy Fet (Kevin Durand) and Mr. Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) will be put to the test again.

Previously, viewers got to see the much-awaited confrontations between characters and uncover more clues as the strigoi killers try to get some answers. The unusual partnership of Fet and Quinlan led them to track a convoy that was carrying their nuclear weapon. The two characters have been known to have some conflict, but this time, they had to put their differences aside with the goal of taking down a common enemy.

Viewers will also get to see a series of flashbacks that revealed some information about Quinlan. According to some spoilers on Hidden Remote, the flashbacks were quite on the creepy side of things.

On the other hand, Ephraim "Eph" Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and Alex Green (Angel Parker) were seen heading to New Horizons to look for clues that will reveal what the Master is planning for the fate of humanity. However, in the process, the attraction between them had grown more.

Dutch Velders also got into yet another sticky situation as a "familiar enemy" trapped her. Unfortunately for the fans of Miguel Gomez's Augustin "Gus" Elizalde, the character did not make an appearance in "The Strain" season 4 episode 5 titled "Belly of the Beast."

In next week's episode, Fet and Quinlan will find a way to bring the nuclear bomb back to New York while the strigoi Thomas Eichhorst (Richard Sammel) is hot on their heels.

Meanwhile, the young and love-struck Zack Goodweather (Max Charles) is said to find out something devastating about his new crush. What could it be?

The current season of the American drama series is also its last. With the survival of the human race currently at stake, who will come out victorious in the battle between humans and strigoi?

"The Strain" season 4 airs every Sunday night at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.