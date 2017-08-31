'The Strain' Season 4 Spoilers: Heroes Regroup to Find the Master

Facebook/TheStrainFX A promotional image for "The Strain" season 4.

In the next episode of "The Strain," the group of heroes will have to reassemble their team as they embark on a mission to find the Master (Robert Maillet).

"The Strain" is a TV series that premiered in 2014 based on a same title novel trilogy. The TV series adaptation was created by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan. It revolves around a group of scientists and professionals who aim to find a cure for the epidemic that made people act like vampires. The show's fourth season will also be its last.

In a short video trailer for the upcoming episode of "The Strain" season 4, fans will see Eldritch Palmer (Jonathan Hyde) telling the young Zach Goodweather (Max Charles): "What happens next will determine the fate of all of us."

The teaser then also suggested that the team of protagonists will have to race against time as Professor Abraham Setrakian (David Bradley) stated: "I don't have much time." Back in the previous episode, the professor was abducted and it clearly took a toll on Dr. Ephraim Goodweather's (Corey Stoll) team.

However, it seems they will have no time to sulk since they have to get moving, which is just what they will do based on the clips shown in the trailer.

According to the episode summary, locating the Master is the first task but killing him is definitely the main goal. To do that, Ephraim and his team will track the Master through his human collaborators.

The heroes will start their missions by going through the blood farm to find someone that, according to spoilers, "Dutch knows all too well." Dutch is portrayed by actress Ruta Gedmintas.

After episode 8, "The Strain" will only have two more episodes before the show finally closes the curtains. In episodes 9, spoilers hint that the heroes will clash against each other at one point. Meanwhile, in episode 10, the team goes on to execute a "desperate plan" since this is their last chance in finally defeating the Master.

"The Strain" season 4 episode 8 airs on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.