'The Surge' Demo Arriving This Week

It hasn't been that long since "The Surge" was released. The video game launched last May and now publisher Focus Home Interactive and Deck13, the developers of "Lords of the Fallen," have announced that they will be releasing a demo for "The Surge."

Deck13 "The Surge" will be getting a demo next week.

There is no word yet as to when or how the demo will be released this week. The publisher also didn't mention which point of the game the demo will start at. However, they did mention that the player's progress will be retained, which means that it may as well start at the beginning.

What is confirmed however that the demo will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Furthermore, Videogamer reported that "The Surge" demo will be able to support the PS4 Pro with High Dynamic Range (HDR), 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (fps) enhancements.

Focus Home also confirmed that they are currently working on downloadable content (DLC) for "The Surge," which will be released by the end of the year.

"The Surge," which is reminiscent of the "Dark Souls" role-playing game (RPG), is set in a futuristic timeline where mankind's luxurious and excessive lifestyle has left the world ravaged and bereft of all its resources. With this being said, the social service system of the world is deemed incompetent and the last vestiges of humankind have been left with a number of environmental diseases.

In "The Surge," players get to control the character of Warren, an augmented worker who first awakens during the aftermath of a cataclysmic event that happens to coincide with his first day on his new job.

Warren wakes up to a dreadful world where most augmented workers like him are driven mad. The worst part of it all is that almost everyone is out for his head. Players are tasked with finding out what had really happened and what had caused all of the madness.