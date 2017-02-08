'The Surge' News: Hands-on Experience Reveals the Game's Easier Combat System

"The Surge" may still not be out, but the video game is already stirring interest among players thanks to game developer, Deck 13, offering a few media people to try the title before it hits the shelves.

The Surge Official Website"The Surge" promotional gameplay screengrab

One of those who tried the game is Mo Mozuch from iDigitalTimes, who sounds like he had a great time testing "The Surge" as detailed in his recent article for the media outlet. Interestingly, despite the writer admittedly not being keen on playing tactical melee games, he was able to enjoy the title. He attributed this to the game's easy-to-understand combat system.

Instead of the usual mechanics of other similarly themed games such as "Dark Souls," "The Surge" offers capability to unleash a barrage of attacks in a steady pace, which renders the enemy unable to do any counter move. This is crucial for this particular genre of video games given that most of the time, a player's character dies during a heated battle due to losing stamina sped up by the onslaught of attacks from the villain.

Scavenging is another crucial gameplay point of the aforementioned game. This allows gamers to scour through the game's sci-fi backdrop for any treats that could come handy throughout the gameplay. Villains who loiter around usually wear exoskeletons similar to what the protagonist is sporting. This gives players the opportunity to take out useful gear from his defeated enemy and keep it to himself to upgrade his own suit.

For those who still want to see a little bit more of "The Surge" before they decide to buy a copy of the third-person-perspective game, a computer generated imagery (CGI) trailer is currently available online. The clip titled "Bad Day at Office" gives a peek at CREO, the company that dominates the world in the game's setting. It also shows protagonist Warren's first day at work coinciding with a catastrophe in the organization.

The promotional video confirmed that "The Surge" is scheduled to be released sometime this May on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.