'The Surge' Release Date, News: Combat Trailer Shows How Timing Is Everything

Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive's upcoming action role-playing game (RPG) "The Surge" is just weeks away from release, and it is crunch time for the company to ensure the community gets on board the hype train. As such, a new video is released, teasing details of the gameplay.

(Photo: "The Surge" official website) "The Surge" depicts Warren, the protagonist, who tries to survive after things get catastrophic in CREO.

In the latest combat trailer, players are shown that the game is no ordinary hack-and-slash title. Diving into the battle without carefully strategizing a plan of attack would mean a quick demise, thus timing is everything.

The first battle shows exactly how carelessness could mean instant defeat. But when one manages to read an opponent's movements and match it with the character's equipment and speed, victory will only be an execution away.

Observing foe attacks and lag times is definitely essential to surviving the world of "The Surge." Both small and large enemies have patterns when it comes to battle, and understanding those could make the fight advantageous for the player.

This insight, in conjunction with the game's loot mechanic, is going to be central in how one would play the game. Targeting an enemy's limb directly influences which equipment it will drop, and careful analysis of their behavior would help in gaining the upper hand.

Of course, there is always the option of killing the enemy quickly by targeting an unprotected limb, but will provide no items after a fight. The game will prompt the player to decide the need for survival or new equipment.

With the game going gold, it has already finished the final stages of development and is ready for its future release. It will only be a matter of time and the gaming community will finally get a hold of the experience.

"The Surge" is about to debut on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC platforms on May 16, 2017.