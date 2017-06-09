'The Swords of Ditto' Release Date News: Action RPG Coming to PC, PS4 Early Next Year

"The Swords of Ditto" is the cartoonish action role-playing game (RPG) set to hit PlayStation 4 and PC in 2018. Devolver Digital unveiled the game ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week and is expected to get a lengthy gameplay debut at the event.

YouTube/Devolver Digital A screenshot from "The Swords of Ditto."

The latest game to join Devolver Digital is unique by any means. There has been no shortage of cartoonish action RPGs since the dawn of gaming but the title has certain things that make it shine above the rest.

For starters, "The Swords of Ditto" looks like it was made by the artists of the hit Cartoon Network show "Adventure Time." With its cute scenery and abundance of pastel colors, it is a far cry from the plethora of pixelated action RPGs flooding the market.

Gamers can either play single-player or co-op and fight to take down the evil Mormo. What makes the game stand out is that the player can go on a unique adventure with a different hero each time they play.

Every venture will also influence gameplay the next time the player logs in. For example, if the player is successful in taking down Mormo, the next time the player logs in, he or she will be greeted by a more joyful island of Ditto devoid of Mormo's influence.

Equipment ranges from the standard swords and bows to frisbees and magical golf clubs, with players also having the ability to recover loot and weapons from previous adventures. There is very little story going on aside from the setting as players can choose to fight Mormo early on.

More details will be revealed with Devolver Digital's presentation at E3 2017 in Los Angeles. Be sure to catch "The Sword of Ditto" as well as hundreds of other games when the event kicks off next week.