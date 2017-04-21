The Tale of the Motorcycle Missionaries!

Eleven Baptists have embarked on a 16-day motorbiking journey from Texas to Nicaragua to help raise funds for a youth sports ministry that serves over 2,000 at-risk children in the Central American nation.

The trip, which launched on Good Friday out of Midway Baptist Church in Pilot Point, Texas, features riders from three different states — Texas, Missouri and Wisconsin — and was organized by Midway elder Bruce Walker.

For the last few years, Midway has partnered with and given some of its mission dollars to Brian Weed, an independent missionary affiliated with Baptist Bible Fellowship International who has helped plant 12 different churches, a medical facility, a feeding center and a self-sustainable farm since moving with his wife to Nicaragua in 1997.

