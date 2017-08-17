'The Tick' Amazon Release Date News 2017: Creator Talks Being 'Hypocritical' in Putting the Series Together

With the release of "The Tick" only a matter of days away, Ben Edlund, the creator of the character and the action comedy series spoke about why it is one to watch.

(Photo: Amazon) A promotional image for "The Tick."

For the uninitiated, "The Tick" is meant to be a spoof of comic book stories and the countless massive franchises they spawned today. It is among the litany of television shows in the genre that are coming this year although it adds a twist to the concept.

"The Tick" intends to be loyal to the character and the reason it was brought to life in the first place — Edlund created The Tick character in 1986 as a satirical take on superheroes and it served as the mascot for New England Comics.

Speaking to New York Times, Edlund said that the upcoming original Amazon series actually takes into account this time serious modern comic book elements while still staying true to the humorous origins of the character.

We're utterly hypocritical, putting forward our own very earnest hero myth, as if we're completely oblivious idiots. I like the meta-level of nonsense that we can be accused of.

He continues to describe "The Tick" as "a totally autonomous universe" that can make use of DC or Marvel material "all it wants, all day, and has the right to be stupid-funny."

An early review of "The Tick" by The Star reveals that despite its premise, the show actually has a brain and a heart. More importantly, it also provides a genuinely fun ride for viewers.

"The Tick" will be launched on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 25 and will feature Peter Serafinowicz as the titular hero. In the same NY Times interview, he said that the show walks the edge of "where superheroes and supervillains exist, and everyone plays it for real."

The synopsis for the series reads: