'The Tick' Season 1 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Mighty Blue Hero Is Not What He Seems

"The Tick" is coming with one-liners and wacky antics at the ready, as the comic adaptation reboot arrives via Amazon Prime video streaming on Friday, Aug. 25. As the insectoid hero arrives to deal his unique brand of justice to villains everywhere, early reviews left critics wanting more from this unexpectedly refreshing approach to the Ben Edlund classic indie comic.

Facebook/TheTick A promo image of "The Tick," avvailable on streaming via Amazon Prime starting Aug. 25.

The TV series re-adaptation of Edlund's big blue oaf comes with his staple signature one-liners and silly superhero antics, as expected from the near-parody character style along lines that might have inspired "The Incredibles."

Amazon Prime has released a pilot clip of "The Tick" last year, and as early as back then, the show writers seem to be hinting at a unique dynamic between Tick (Peter Serafinowicz from "Guardians of the Galaxy") and Arthur (Griffin Newman from "Vinyl").

First off, the pilot shows that the Tick is not the usual kind of hero. He's goofy, clumsy, and practically indestructible — a complete 180-degree flip from Arthur's accountant persona, as revealed in the official synopsis.

"In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an underdog accountant with zero powers comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead," the plot summary for season 1 explained, as quoted by Den of Geek.

"As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero," the synopsis continued, but as fans will see, the Tick arrives with perfect timing just as Arthur is in a bind. Is he real, or is he the subconscious of Arthur that manifested?

Fans can find out in a few days when the show premieres on Friday. Meanwhile, early reviews, spoiler-free, has come out lauding the show's "shockingly clear and sincere" approach to the nutcase superhero.

The video below shows the first trailer of "The Tick" for the U.S., where the show is slated to run on Amazon Prime video streaming service starting Friday, Aug. 25