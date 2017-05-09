'The Town of Light' Release Date, News: Psychological Horror Game Gets Console Release in June

The console release for psychological horror game "The Town of Light" has recently been revealed.

(Photo: YouTube/WiredProductionsLtd.)A screenshot from the official live action trailer of the video game "The Town of Light."

"The Town of Light" was launched on PC last year to mixed reviews. However, after a year of placing improvements, the game aims to redeem itself once it launches on consoles, which is scheduled to be released on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One on June 6.

The announcement of the psychological horror game's console release date came with the unveiling of a new 4K live action trailer, which shows the protagonist, Renee, entering the asylum for the very first time.

"The Town of Light" focuses on the story of an adult Renee, who revisits the asylum where she had spent most of her childhood in to find answers about her past. The description of the game reads:

"Players must search for answers to the many questions from her past while exploring and uncovering the place where she spent most of her youth. What happens next is a dark and emotional journey where the lines of interactive entertainment, storytelling and reality frequently tend to blur."

The video game also tackles serious themes such as mental illness and how those diagnosed with such disorders are treated.

According to GameRant, the console release of "The Town of Light" will be marked by "numerous improvements" as well as new content that will also be making its way to the PC version of the game. However, it remains unclear how the game has been improved by its developers since its release in 2016. It also remains uncertain what new content will be added to the video game.

While the trailer does not offer any additional details about these improvements and additions, the 4K resolution of the video could be a hint that the video game itself will be providing support to make 4K visuals possible. The trailer could also be an indication that "The Town of Light" will feature live-action content for its new release.

"The Town of Light" is currently available for PC, and is set to be launched for the PS4 and Xbox One on June 6.