'The Toy Box' Season 2 Renewal News: Eric Stonestreet from 'Modern Family' to Host Second Season

"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet will return to host the toy invention contest "The Toy Box" sometime next year. ABC has given the nod for a second season of the show, as the network announced via social media.

Aspiring toy inventors will be making their pitches again sometime in 2018, as the production of "The Toy Box" season 2 has been ordered by ABC. The network has made the announcement on their official Twitter publicity account, with news of the second season of the show accompanied by a photo of "Modern Family" alum Eric Stonestreet on the set of the series.

"Say WHAT?!! The second season of @TheToyBox is underway & brand new toy inventions will be unveiled soon! #thetoybox," the network publicity team wrote on their Twitter post dated June 16.

"The Toy Box" features toy inventors who must put their creations through a series of tests to satisfy a panel of toy-loving kids, who will determine which contestant has created the best toy.

At the end of the season, the winning toy will be produced by Mattel for exclusive distribution at Toys "R" Us stores, according to AdWeek. Stonestreet, who previously stated that he has little interest doing a hosting gig after "Modern Family," explained how this reality competition series changed his mind.

"It was the hook of getting to work with the kids, the idea that the kids are going to be these judges and then in addition to that meeting these inventors," he said, adding how his love for toys, kids, and funny moments with other adults convinced him that hosting for "The Toy Box" sounded like a great idea.

The show debuted in April this year, garnering 4.1 million total viewers plus a 0.8 demo rating, according to TV Line. In its two-hour finale episode on May 19, the show wrapped up a seven-week season run with 2.4 million viewers tuning in for the toy contest, evidently good enough for ABC for another season run.