'The Umbrella Academy' Rumors: Dark Comic Book Heading to Netflix

The Way's Dark Horse comic book "The Umbrella Academy" is getting a series adaptation on Netflix.

To the uninitiated, "The Umbrella Academy" is written by the lead vocalist of My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way, and was released back in 2007. While there were talks that the comic book would be adapted into a movie by Universal, it did not really pick up until Netflix's news about it being developed by Netflix into a series created some noise.

"The Umbrella Academy" is set in 1977 and is about an alien who disguises as a millionaire inventor and forms a team of super-powered children that he adopted so that he can save their alternate universe, wherein former U.S. President John F. Kennedy has not been assassinated.

"In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-seven extraordinary children were spontaneously born by women who'd previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, 'To save the world,'" goes a portion of the official synopsis of "The Umbrella Academy."

According to reports, there is a big possibility for Netflix to officially announce "The Umbrella Academy" in the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) happening later this month. As the story has some weird stuff to it, such as Spaceboy, the leader of the group, has a human head attached to the body of a Martian gorilla, some worry that the series adaptation may take out some of its weird stuff.

In an interview last year, though, Jeremy Slater, who will be in charge of the development of the series, and also wrote the pilot, revealed that he wants to be faithful to the comic book as much as possible, even if it means maintaining its weirdness. Hence, fans of "The Umbrella Academy" has nothing to worry about the series deviating from its comic book counterpart.

"There's a lot of weird sh*t in 'The Umbrella Academy,' and it would be very easy to sand down some of those weird edges and make it more familiar to American audiences.I'm fighting very hard to not let that happen," Slater said in the interview.