The US Starting to Adapt Korean Dramas into Their Own

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC "The Good Doctor" features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome.

Korean dramas have definitely come a long way.

ABC is now currently airing the first-ever US remake of a Korean drama, "Somewhere Between." The show was adapted from the SBS show "God's Gift: 14 Days" and stars Paula Patton as a news producer whose life mostly revolves around her daughter and helping the police find a serial killer. One day, her daughter gets murdered by the same serial killer she is trying to hunt down, and while contemplating suicide, she wakes up to the day before her daughter's death. She soon goes on a quest to change the fate of her daughter along with the help of a former policeman played by Devon Sawa.

But that is not the only Korean drama remake going to be aired this year as ABC has another show to air this coming September, "The Good Doctor." Based on the award-winning Korean series of the same name, "The Good Doctor" stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgeon dealing with autism and savant syndrome who joins the pediatric department of the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital as he sets out to help his patients and disprove his skeptic colleagues.

With "Somewhere Between" and "The Good Doctor," this proves that Korean dramas are finally gaining momentum in the U.S. market. Korean dramas, or K-dramas, have been steadily growing in popularity in the U.S., and about 18 million Americans enjoy watching Korean-produced shows specifically those of the romance genre.

Even Netflix has come on board the K-drama fever as the streaming giant has reportedly signed a deal with JTBC so that people would be able to watch Korean dramas on the platform. South Korea has been dubbed as the seventh largest content creator in the world and the U.S. market looks like it is finally realizing the potential of Korean dramas and adapting them into their own.