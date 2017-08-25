'The Vampire Diaries' News: Nina Dobrev Celebrates Cover Feature With Friends, Co-Stars

Nina Dobrev celebrated being featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar September issue with her friends and former co-stars from "The Vampire Diaries."

Facebook/TheVampireDiaries Nina Dobrev reunites with some of her co-stars from "The Vampire Diaries."

Dobrev, who is famously known for portraying Elena in Julie Plec's "The Vampire Diaries," was not only featured on the cover of the magazine but also guest-edited the issue, the actress confirmed on Instagram.

In celebration of the September issue, there was a low-key party last Tuesday, Aug. 22, where Dobrev's closest friends in the industry came to celebrate with her.

At the event, Dobrev had a mini-reunion with her co-stars from "The Vampire Diaries," namely Kat Graham, who portrayed Bonnie, and Kayla Ewell, who played the role of Vicki.

Dobrev posted a photo of her with Graham and Ewell on her account, along with snapshots of her with her other pals at the Harper's Bazaar celebration.

"Pinch me! I'm a lucky girl. Surrounded by so much love and beauty. Thank you to everyone for coming out tonight. Your love and support means the world to me," Dobrev captioned her photo carousel on Instagram, finishing her statement with an emoji heart.

Graham also posted the same photo that Dobrev shared on her Instagram, with the actress making a fashion statement with her multicolored striped sparkling robe dress.

Dobrev also took snapshots with actresses from other popular TV series. In one of her photos, the "Flatliners" star can be seen sharing smiles with Jessica Szohr, who played Vanessa in "Gossip Girl," and Danielle Campbell, who stars as Davina in "The Originals."

Meanwhile, Dobrev revealed in Harper's Bazaar's September issue why she left "The Vampire Diaries" early on.

According to the actress, she didn't want to feel complacent in her career because she was already starring as one of the lead characters in a hit TV show. She wanted to make sure that she still worked hard for her place and leaving "The Vampire Diaries" did just that for her.