'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Spoilers: Another Major Character Returning to Mystic Falls

Nina Dobrev's Elena Gilbert is not the only one returning to Mystic Falls in "The Vampire Diaries" season 8. Her brother, Jeremy, played by Steven R. McQueen is also coming along.

A promotional still from "The Vampire Diaries" featuring Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy

The actor took to Instagram to tease his return to the finale with a selfie from the set that he captioned, "Saying hi to some old friends." A Mystic Falls ambulance can be seen in the background.

McQueen left "The Vampire Diaries" halfway through the sixth season although he appeared in that run's finale, which marked the exit of Dobrev from the show.

It looks like "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 might treat fans with the Gilbert brother and sister reunion although there will be a lot more reunions to expect in the series finale.

The "Chicago Fire" alum is just one of the many cast members of the vampire drama set to return. Michael Trevino, whose character Tyler Lockwood was killed at the hands of Damon (Ian Somerhalder) early in the season, will also be back.

David Anders is also set to reprise his role as John Gilbert while Kayla Ewell will not miss out on bringing Vicki Donovan to Mystic Falls in "The Vampire Diaries" season 8.

As fans prepare for the end of the series, they will first have to get through episode 10, "What Are You?" This episode will see Damon negotiate with Cade (Wole Parks) to save his brother Stefan (Paul Wesley).

A deal with the devil forces the older Salvatore to retrieve the Maxwell journal, which Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Matt (Zach Roerig) will make difficult for him. Inside it could be the answer to destroying Cade.

Caroline (Candice King) makes her own attempt to save Stefan by trying to reach him and appealing to his humanity. She might want to hurry as Cade is preparing something sinister for him.

"The Vampire Diaries" season 8, episode 10, "What Are You?" airs Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.