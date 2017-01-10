'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Spoilers: Katherine Pierce May Return, Theory Suggests

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ever since it was teased last year that there is a chance Nina Dobrev will return for the eighth and final season of "The Vampire Diaries," fans have been wanting to know more about the process of bringing her back.

FACEBOOK/The Vampire Diaries 'The Vampire Diaries' season 8 returns Jan. 13 on The CW.

Screener TV has come up with a reasonable theory that could potentially be The CW's bridge towards bringing back one of Dobrev's characters, Katherine Pierce. According to the outlet, there could be a close link between the dark hole that Katherine entered when she left the series in season 5 and the one which Georgie was sucked into just recently.

In "The Vampire Diaries" season 8, fans saw how Georgie (Allison Scagliotti) was dragged into a similar black hole. While she was able to spend some time on earth, Seline (Kristen Gutoskie) explained that the place Georgie went to is Cade's (Wole Parks) hell.

It is unclear if this is the same hell that Katherine's soul entered back in the days, but the outlet suggests that the vampires of Mystic Falls may head into this place where they may or may not encounter Katherine. The CW has yet to address the theory.

Meanwhile, another mystery that could be solved in "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 concerns what the future holds for Bonnie (Kat Graham). As fans know, Bonnie's soul is linked to Dobrev's Elena/Katherine.

A synopsis for the Jan. 20 episode titled "The Simple Intimacy of the Near Tough" reveals that Bonnie will be returning to Mystic Falls after a journey. However, it seems she's not like her old self. Instead, she will have a vial of Enzo's blood with her. It is then speculated that Bonnie may decide to turn into a vampire before "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 comes to an end. The CW has yet to talk about this speculation.

As for Sybil (Nathalie Kelly), it turns out that she's still alive even after Damon (Ian Somerhalder) took her heart out. It is unclear what her next mission will be but it will most likely involve a vendetta against Damon.

"The Vampire Diaries" season 8 returns Jan. 13, 8 p.m. on The CW.