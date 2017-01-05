'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Spoilers, News: Sybil Is Still Alive as Damon and Stefan Raise More Chaos in Town

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the hiatus that "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 took over the holidays, the series returns on Friday with more chaos and a shocking reincarnation.

FACEBOOK/The Vampire Diaries'The Vampire Diaries' season 8 returns January 13 on The CW with episode 8 titled 'We Have History Together.'

Spoilers for "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 episode 8 titled "We Have History Together" will see Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) working on their task to bring wicked souls to Cade (Wole Parks).

The Salvatore brothers will end up in an anger management group that should help them discover whom they will drag to hell. The promo for "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 episode 8 also reveals that Damon will dig in on a victim first.

Aside from Damon and Stefan's killing spree, the promo teases that Sybil (Nathalie Kelley) is still alive. Damon previously killed her, taking her heart out. However, it appears that getting her heart out of her body is not enough to end the siren's life.

Instead of being a cold corpse, Sybil will be back in the game. She will take a high school group hostage while Caroline (Candice King) strives to stop the siren from her evil plans. Will Caroline's efforts be enough?

A mysterious scene in the teaser sees Stefan drugging his own brother. A drugged Damon later looks angry but cannot do anything as he is stuck in bed, limp, and appears to be unable to move his entire body. "I'm working for the devil. I don't have to play fair," Stefan then tells his brother. Based on the promo, it can be safe to conclude that Stefan still has some control over his mind. It appears that he has his own plans and doesn't want to get Damon involved in whatever he is planning for the remaining episodes of "The Vampire Diaries" season 8.

Meanwhile, Somerhalder revealed on Instagram that he directed episode 8. "4 days until my episode I directed of #vampirediaries airs Hopefully you can check it out... My last #tvd ep as a director," the actor said of the photo he posted.

