'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Spoilers: Sybil Continues to Get Into Damon's Mind as Elena's Return Remains Uncertain

Fans initially thought that Sybil (Nathalie Kelley) was now a cold corpse but miraculously, the character has returned and spoilers for "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 reveal that she will continue to raise chaos in Damon's (Ian Somerhalder) mind.

FACEBOOK/The Vampire Diaries 'The Vampire Diaries' season 8 episode 9 will feature Sybil (Nathalie Kelley) taunting Damon (Ian Somerhalder) further with Elena's (Nina Dobrev) memories.

A photo for the Jan. 20 episode of "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 sees Sybil walking down the staircase in a blue gown. The photo was obtained by TV Line and according to the outlet, The CW says that in the upcoming episode, Sybil "continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena."

Fans may remember that there was a similar scene back when Nina Dobrev's Elena was still rocking the show. Elena also walked down a grand staircase wearing a striking blue gown. While Sybil's dress in the upcoming "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 episode is darker, it appears that she is trying to mess with Damon again.

When Sybil first stepped into Mystic Falls, she tried to replace Elena in Damon's memories and it appears that she still has the same mission after she miraculously survived death through Damon's hands.

Other photos for "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 episode 9 titled "The Intimacy of the Near Touch" reveal that Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) will share a sweet moment. Also, the episode will be centered on Bonnie's new necklace: a vial of Enzo's blood.

Meanwhile, Dobrev's highly anticipated comeback to the series remains in limbo. When asked recently by Entertainment Weekly if the actress' return is still on the table, The CW president Mark Pedowitz had not much to say.

"The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and The CW promise a fantastic series finale," he said.

Plec, the showrunner, has previously mentioned that Dobrev said in the past that if she's ever needed in the series finale, she would be willing to return. Will fans see Elena in "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 before the show wraps up its final installment?

"The Vampire Diaries" season 8 episode 9 airs Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.