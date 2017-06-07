'The View' Hosts Accuse Christian Business Owners of Being Like the Taliban Over Birth Control Objections

During a segment of ABC's "The View" last week, the female hosts slammed Christian business owners with deeply held religious beliefs over their stance on birth control and compared them to the Taliban for refusing to provide contraceptives to their employees.

Reuters/Shannon StapletonA Plan B One-Step emergency contraceptive box is seen in New York, April 5, 2013. A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make "morning-after" emergency contraception pills available without a prescription to all girls of reproductive age.

The comment was aired on the show's June 1 episode while the three hosts were discussing President Donald Trump's decision to scrap an Obamacare mandate that required businesses to provide their employees' health insurance plans that cover birth control.

They then segued to the 2014 Supreme Court decision that a company with strong Christian values can be exempted from the Obamacare mandate if it feels that providing birth control access to its employees would violate its deeply held religious beliefs. But the hosts interpreted this as a Christian company's way of imposing its beliefs on its employees.

Co-host Joy Behar compared Christian businesses to the radical Islamist group Taliban because of restricting other people's rights to contraceptives. Whoopi Goldberg also likened companies refusing to provide birth control to "the people we're fighting" — an apparent reference to the Islamic State.

But the "The View" hosts didn't have the last say on the issue. The following day, hosts of the Fox News show "The Five" almost described the women from the other show of overreacting especially on their comparison between religious freedom and the Taliban.

Host Juan Williams dismissed the comparison by reminding the audience that in the Taliban, women are prohibited from driving, going to school, leaving the house without a male chaperon, speaking publicly, showing any skin in public, among other restrictions.

"Some of the things they say, it's not real analysis. It's like they throw around the word 'Taliban' or 'Nazi' or 'Hitler' or 'Klan' into a word salad and then the audience cheers," co-host Jesse Watters said. For her part, Kimberly Guilfoyle defended Christian companies for exercising their First Amendment rights by rejecting contraceptives.