'The Voice' 2017 Contestants: Top 11 Artists Perform Live for America's Vote

On Monday night, May 1, the top 11 artists of "The Voice" season 12 performed live in front of coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for America's vote.

(Photo: Facebook/NBCTheVoice)A promotional photo of NBC's reality singing competition "The Voice."

Team Alicia opened the night with Stephanie Rice singing "Behind Blue Eyes" by The Who, followed by Team Blake's Aliyah Moulden who performed "Take It Back" by Reba McEntire. Both artists were praised for their renditions.

Team Blake's TSoul was the next artist to perform. He played piano and sang "Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith while his family supported him and cheered him on in the audience. Then, Lilli Passero of Team Adam sang "A Town Without Pity" by Gene Pitney, and Adam commented that he felt like he was transported to another time and place with her chosen song.

Team Gwen's Hunter Plake performed "All I Want" by Kodaline, followed by Team Alicia's Vanessa Ferguson who sang "Diamonds" by Rihanna. Hunter was praised for his subtle and distinct voice while Alicia thought Vanessa's performance was so effortless and powerful.

Lauren Duski performed next for Team Blake, singing "Somewhere in My Broken Heart" by Billy Dean. Team Adam's Mark Isaiah was the next one to perform, singing "How to Love" by Lil Wayne. Adam was happy that Mark performed well despite the tough rehearsals, and the coach ended up asking fans to keep him out of the bottom the following night.

The last performer among the contestants was Team Adam's Jessie, and he stepped out of his comfort zone by singing "Human" by Rag'n Bone Man.

The top 11 of the contestants in the current season of "The Voice" competed with each other in their effort to get into the top 10. The two contestants with the least number of votes are to compete tonight, May 2, during the live results show in the hopes of winning the Instant Save. Whoever among the bottom two receives the fewest votes, will get sent home.

"The Voice" season 12 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.