The Voice Behind Kermit the Frog Speaks Out About Disney's Decision to Fire Him

Facebook/muppets Voice actor of Kermit the Frog recently fired by Disney

After devoting 27 years of his life to giving voice to the much-loved Kermit the Frog, Steven Whitmire was recently let go by Disney over a number of issues. What was more unusual in the situation was the fact that the actor and the studios involved were unable to reach an amicable conclusion, with both releasing statements about the incident. Recently, Whitmire sat down with interviewers to break his silence over the issue.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson from the Muppet Studios revealed that Whitmire was fired because of "unacceptable business conduct," in which the actor was unable to take feedback and improve according to the directions stated. The decision was made after sitting down with the Henson family, who also decided to let the voice behind Kermit the Frog go. Whitmire has a lot to say about what was revealed since he was fired back in October last year.

"They were uncomfortable with the way I had handled giving notes to one of the top creative executives on the series," Whitmire told The New York Times. "Nobody was yelling and screaming or using inappropriate language or typing in capitals. It was strictly that I was sending detailed notes. I don't feel that I was, in any way, disrespectful by doing that."

Whitmire's actions were reflective of how much he knew of the Muppets, being that he played a central role in the series. Aside from the detailed notes, another issue that contributed to the studio's decision to fire him was because there was a time when he was unable to do what was specified in a project as he was in the middle of filming a commercial. Whitmire revealed that his representative was able to strike the deal to appease both parties. Regardless of the comments, Whitmire remains to be alienated from his role as Kermit the Frog.