'The Voice' Cast Rumors 2017: Selena Gomez to Join?

Selena Gomez once appeared on "The Voice" as a mentor to Gwen Stefani's team, but the singer would not mind sitting with the coach side by side in her very own big red chair.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Recording artist Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

For those who have not been following the hit NBC singing competition, the "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer helped Stefani back in season 9 — an experience she enjoyed and cherishes.

In an interview on "Morning Mash-Up" for Sirius XM, Gomez said that she loved the bickering between original "The Voice" coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, calling it "the funniest thing ever."

"But Gwen was beautiful and amazing. It was a surreal experience. Working with the artists was incredible. They were so proud and they listened and took their art seriously," Gomez gushed.

When asked about getting promoted from mentor to coach in a future season of "The Voice," the 24-year-old said, "I don't know. I wouldn't be opposed to it!"

While it sounds like Gomez would love to build her own team in "The Voice," it is unlikely to pan out in the next two seasons as the show already has the lineup locked and loaded for the next couple of years.

Levine and Shelton will be back in "The Voice" season 13 and will be joined by Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, whose involvement was announced last month.

Hudson will be the latest to join the crop of music superstars to serve as coach in the reality series, but will not be the last for sure seeing that Kelly Clarkson will take a spot in "The Voice" season 14.

It is unknown who will be the fourth coach for the 2018 season that will join Clarkson. Shelton did reveal that the "Invincible" singer's inclusion was worked out for a really long time.

This means that whoever the other coach will be next year, negotiations are likely already underway and major steps to get them to "The Voice" have already been taken by the network.

That being said, Gomez might not be coaching "The Voice" anytime soon, but fans can still expect new things from her with the singer having released a new single titled "Bad Liar."