'The Voice' News 2017: Alicia Keys Talks About Departure From the Show

Alicia Keys has confirmed that she will no longer return for the next season of "The Voice." The "Blended Family" singer has revealed her plans to leave NBC's singing competition show to focus on new music.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley of songs with gospel singer Kim Burrell (R) at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 27, 2010.

Right now, the R&B hitmaker continues to coach her team composed of Vanessa Ferguson and Chris Blue, as they vie for the winning spot. However, she will no longer join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus after the current season.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer confirmed that despite her imminent departure, she is not ruling out the possibility of an eventual return to the show. That means that her fans may still see her reclaim her big red chair as soon as she finishes everything that she needs to accomplish for her upcoming album, although her "Here" album is not the only thing that is going to keep her busy in the coming months.

The singer revealed the follow-up to her album "Here," which was released in 2016. Asked about the progress of her new album, the singer told ET: "I'm about halfway. I'm ready for the next one already, which was kind of the plan the whole time. I wanted to put out Here when they have a statement body of work, and my next body of work is already in the works. I'm excited!"

Keys also went on to share how much she loves writing, saying that each time she writes about beautiful and exciting things, she gets better.

Although the R&B singer has already confirmed her departure, one of her fellow coaches appears to be skeptical about her stepping away. Shelton even jestingly said that Keys' announcement was just a ploy and she will be back in the next few seasons of the show.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.