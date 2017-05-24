'The Voice' News: Chris Blue Wins 'The Voice' Season 12; Coaches Talk About New Judges

"The Voice" has wrapped up season 12, with the end signifying a new beginning winner Chris Blue, as well as "American Idol" alums Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, who have been picked up by NBC for the show's forthcoming seasons.

"American Idol" winners Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson have signed on "The Voice" season 13. They will be replacing Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys in the following installment.

Speaking to ET Online, Coach Blake Shelton shares his thoughts about his co-coaches' departure from the show. Shelton believes they have not left "The Voice" for good.

"I've looked ahead," Shelton says. "This is like those Harry Potter movies. Those characters that you think are gone, then they come back. Alicia... I've already looked ahead on the script, and they have her coming back."

As for Stefani, "Gwen is coming back. We love Gwen. Hopefully Gwen can replace...," Keys laughs while pointing to Shelton.

"I've been trying to get fired for years now," Stefani's beau jokes. "I don't know what to do to get fired around here!"

Another coach who is expected to make a comeback is Miley Cyrus. Shelton appears to be genuinely glad that the former coach will not be appearing on the same season as Clarkson. Cyrus is, according to the country singer, the most talkative person in the history of "The Voice." If both of them appeared together, he said his ears would "fall off" since both of them "can't stop talking."

The finalists of "The Voice" season 12 have poured out their hearts and souls into their final performances last Monday night. Chris Blue from Team Alicia, Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden from Team Blake, and Jesse Larson from Team Adam wrapped up their final performances in "The Voice" season 12.

On Tuesday night, May 23, America decided that Chris Blue has "The Voice."