'The Voice' Season 12 Cast News 2017: Shania Twain Joins as Mentor

"The Voice" season 12 has added Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain as a key advisor to the top 12 contestants. The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer confirmed the news on Twitter. She will appear on the April 24 episode of the reality singing contest.

Facebook/NBCTheVoice Promotional photo for "The Voice"

"Excited to announce that I'll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists. Tune in on Monday 24th April at 8 p.m. ET/PT," she posted on Twitter.

Other mentors who joined "The Voice" in the past include Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin, Nate Ruess and Taylor Swift.

Twain will join current coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani.

Before joining "The Voice," the talented brunette singer mentored contestants on "American Idol." She is also gearing up for the release of her new album. Since her debut, she has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and has received myriad awards. She is also considered as one of the top-selling female country artists of all time.

Aside from her recognition at the Grammys, Twain has also won CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award. Recently, she bagged the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony. Her success as a musician has earned her several honorific titles, including the "Queen of Country Pop." Earlier this year, it was also announced that Twain will have her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in June 2018.

Meanwhile, the April 17 and April 18 episodes of "The Voice" season 12 will find all the remaining contestants competing for a spot in the Top 12. The live playoffs which take place on both nights will feature real-time voting on Twitter and "The Voice" app. Contestants are allowed to vote for two artists with the remaining spot being picked by the judges.

"The Voice" season 12 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.