'The Voice' Season 13 News, Air Date: NBC Releases New Retro Cop Show Promo

NBC has released a new promo for the upcoming season 13 of "The Voice," which features all four judges of the reality singing competition.

The promo adopted the retro cop show format and found all four of the judges fighting bad guys and stopping crime. It opened with a cop car branded with the show's logo driving around. Adam Levine, who sported a curly 'do, broke through a glass window and smoothly took his sunglasses off. The next scene saw Miley Cyrus, who donned a denim jumpsuit, crashing into a pile of boxes as she fell off the hood of a car.

Blake Shelton looked like he was having fun as he rode the cop car Levine was driving. By the looks of it, Shelton goes undercover a lot, as he can be seen wearing three different outfits--including a gorilla costume.

The promo even showed off some action, with a car catching on fire after an explosion and fist fights against bad guys. At one point, Shelton even punched Levine, though it was unclear if it was accidental, given the two coach's friendly rivalry on the show.

Finally, new coach Jennifer Hudson was introduced. Hudson wore a red jumpsuit and wielded nunchucks, as she took out criminals with them. She was later seen singing in a lounge before revealing that she was five-o. All four coaches were then seen riding the car, which Levine was driving, and it looked like they cannot agree on the right route to take. Host Carson Daly then made an appearance as "Lug Nut," the team's mechanic.

The announcement that Hudson would be the new coach for season 13 was made earlier this year. With two Grammys and an Oscar under her belt, Hudson brings a new competitiveness to the show. This dynamic was certainly previewed in the first sneak peek NBC released, which saw the "Dreamgirls" star fitting right in.

"The Voice" season 13 premieres on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Watch the promos below: