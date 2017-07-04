'The Voice' Season 13 News: Impressed Miley Cyrus Shares Video of New Coach Jennifer Hudson Singing

Facebook/NBCTheVoice A promo image of "The Voice," featuring the judges, as the cover photo on the singing reality show's official Facebook page,

"The Voice" season 13 filming is in full swing, as coach Miley Cyrus teased fans with a glimpse at some behind the scenes action with new coach Jennifer Hudson. Judging by her reaction, it looks like Hudson can be on team Cyrus any day.

Miley Cyrus took to social media to show off Hudson's singing prowess, which is captured behind the scenes of the production of the latest season of "The Voice." In her Instagram post made on Friday, June 30, the 24-year-old singer dished out some praise for their new co-star, along with a shout out to Adam Levine for his brief appearance in the video.

If Hudson has been on the candidates' stage, her chair would be turning right there and then, as Cyrus said in her caption. "Consider my chair TURNT & welcome to Team Miley," the singer wrote.

Hudson's new role as a coach has been announced as early as the middle of season 12, according to Inquisitr. Cyrus was, at that time, taking the season off to focus on her new album, leaving Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on the coaches' seats.

For "The Voice" season 13, Hudson and Cyrus will be co-starring as coaches alongside Shelton and Levine. Even before the season, Cyrus has been looking forward to working with the "American Idol" finalist.

"It's kinda crazy, but I'm excited to sit with Jennifer because she said something really cool," Cyrus said in an earlier interview with Hits 1 Hollywood radio. "She goes, 'Sometimes, you know, people can be as talented as they want, but if they don't have a work ethic then you're not going to make it.' And she's like, 'You're only as great as you're willing to work hard,'" Cyrus recalled.

"The Voice" season 13 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.