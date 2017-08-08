'The Voice' Season 13 News: Miley Cyrus Picks Dad Billy Ray Cyrus as Advisor; Jennifer Hudson Joins as Coach

Miley Cyrus' return on "The Voice" season 13 will be a family affair. The coach is bringing in her father, country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, as her guest advisor.

In a post on Instagram, Miley shared that her dad Billy Ray will be joining her team in the upcoming installment of the singing competition.

When Miley coached "The Voice" season 11 for the first time, rock singer Joan Jett was her advisor. The young singer also served as a guest advisor for all the teams in season 10's Knockout Rounds.

#TeamMiley !!!!! @billyraycyrus is my Team Advisor!!!! #TeamDad @nbcthevoice A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

During her first stint on "The Voice" as advisor and mentor, Miley reportedly butted heads with Adam Levine. Observers noted that the "Wrecking Ball" singer and the Maroon 5 frontman were similar in many ways but they often clashed on the show. Despite their alleged conflict, Miley returned and became more involved in the singing competition.

"The Voice" season 13 will premiere on NBC on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Aside from Miley and Levine, Blake Shelton will also be back and they will welcome a new star in the coaches' panel. Jennifer Hudson will sit in one of the revolving chairs for the first time while Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys will take a break.

"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that 'The Voice' stands for," NBC's alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said of the new coach in announcing her addition last May.

Hudson, however, will be a tough competitor for the seasoned coaches. She was in "The Voice U.K." season 6, which ran from January to April 2017. She ended up as the winning coach for contestant Mo Adeniran.

"The Voice" season 13's other advisors include Joe Jonas for Levine, Rascal Flatts for Shelton and Kelly Rowland for Hudson.