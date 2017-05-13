'The Voice' Season 13 News, Updates: Jennifer Hudson Signs On as Coach

The upcoming 13th season of "The Voice" will see a new face joining the coaches, as it has been announced that Jennifer Hudson has signed on for the gig.

REUTERS/Mark BlinchJennifer Hudson joins 'The Voice' season 13.

Hudson, who has one Academy Award and two Grammy Awards under her belt, will be joining mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Miley Cyrus will also return to serve as a coach. The "Dreamgirls" actress will take the place of Alicia Keys.

"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that 'The Voice' stands for. Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show," NBC alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said (via Variety).

Of course, Hudson is no stranger to reality singing competitions. She was previously a contestant on the third season of "American Idol," but she was eliminated during the "Top 7" show. Many considered her elimination as premature and surprising. Apart from that, Hudson also served as a coach on the U.K. version of "The Voice," winning the most recent season earlier this year.

Shelton and Levine have maintained a comedic relationship since the show began, and it would be interesting to see how the dynamic will change now that Hudson is a coach. Cyrus, on the other hand, returns to the red chair after previously serving as a coach in season 11.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer has been quite busy, with a new album set to debut later this year. Fans can expect to see a change in Cyrus, though, as the singer recently revealed that she had given up her rebellious behavior, including alcohol and drugs.

In the meantime, fans can tune in to "The Voice" season 12, which airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.