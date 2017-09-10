'The Voice' Season 13 Spoilers: Miley Cyrus to Return as Coach, Reveals Winning Game Plan

Facebook/NBCTheVoice A promotional image for "The Voice" season 13.

Miley Cyrus is back as a coach on "The Voice" for the singing competition's 13th season, and she is looking forward to having a winner from her team.

The "Malibu" singer, who joined the show in 2016 for the show's tenth season, has expressed her commitment to bagging the next win on the singing competition.

"I have a note written down because I believe in putting things into the universe," Cyrus explained in her recent interview with Us Weekly. "And my note to myself is, 'I'm going to win.' And that's my goal this time," she added.

For "The Voice" season 13, she will be going up against the coaches whom she has worked with before, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as new coach Jennifer Hudson. And apparently, the former Disney star has already come up with a strategy on how she is going to be building up her team of aspiring singers.

"This season, I really want to snag a good country artist from Blake. I think if anyone can do it on the panel, it would be me," she said about her game plan. "I try to remind people that I was actually born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee," Cyrus went on to say.

In other news, Radar Online reports that a source has revealed that there is an ongoing beef between Cyrus and Hudson.

This reportedly stemmed from Cyrus' announcement that she has chosen her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, to be her team's mentor. According to the insider, this did not sit well with Hudson.

"Jennifer is annoyed that Billy Ray is going to be a mentor for Team Miley because she thinks that it gives Miley an unfair advantage with country fans, which make up a large amount of their viewers," the source told the news outlet.

This is not the first time that the 24-year-old singer has had a feud with another coach though. It can be recalled that she was also involved in some drama with Gwen Stefani.

"The Voice" Season 13 premieres Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.