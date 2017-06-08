'The Voice' Season 14: Selena Gomez Joining as New Coach?

"The Voice" season 13 has been confirmed, but judges Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys are leaving the show. Who will be the new coaches for the upcoming season?

Facebook/NBCTheVoice "The Voice" season 12 coaches.

"American Idol" alumna Jennifer Hudson is joining the coaches' panel on "The Voice" season 13, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that 'The Voice' stands for," NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said, adding that Hudson's exceptional skills as a singer and actress make her an excellent addition to the show.

Interestingly, Hudson was the winning coach on "The Voice UK" season 6, with Mo Adeniran as the winning contestant.

Miley Cyrus will also return for "The Voice" season 13 as a coach. She made her debut on the singing competition's 11th season. Cyrus and Hudson join Blake Shelton and Adam Levine as season regulars.

Although all the spots have been filled for "The Voice" season 13, singer and actress Selena Gomez also spoke about the possibility of her joining the show in future seasons.

"I appreciate Adam and Blake's back and forth. It's the funniest thing ever," Gomez said during an interview with Sirius XM's Morning Mash-Up (via Hollywood Life). "I love the bickering. But Gwen was beautiful and amazing. It was a surreal experience. Working with the artists was incredible. They were so proud and they listened and took their art seriously."

For "The Voice" season 14, "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson has been the only new cast member confirmed so far. A fourth coach, however, has not been set. Will Gomez take the fourth red chair?

"I don't know," Gomez said, adding, "I wouldn't be opposed to it!"

Gomez previously appeared on "The Voice" season 9 as a mentor for Stefani's team.

"The Voice" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 11 on NBC.