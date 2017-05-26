'The Voice' Winner Chris Blue Recalls Journey to the Top: 'God Was Kind of Pushing Me to Go Forth'

Another Christian has just won the popular singing competition "The Voice," and this time, church worship leader Chris Blue from the Cokesbury United Methodist Church was the big winner.

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/‘THE VOICE’) Contestant Chris Blue performs on NBC's 'The Voice.'

Blue decided to join "The Voice" after his London-based fiancée, Stephanie Dunkley, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2016, according to Faith Wire. He was very supportive of her treatments and prayed fervently for her to get better. When she finally underwent a bone cancer transplant, Blue had a lightbulb moment.

"When everything happened with my fiancée and her story, I realized that life was just too short," Blue told the Knoxville News Sentinel. "And after God was kind of pushing me to go forth, and I was declining and saying 'No. This can't be ...' I asked that He would just confirm, and He did, and when He did, I would say that really did help push me and helped me overcome the fear and just do it."

When Blue joined "The Voice," he chose "Girl On Fire" singer Alicia Keys to be his coach. It was Keys who pushed Blue out of his comfort zone and urged him to perform songs that he normally wouldn't even dream of taking on.

Blue wowed audiences with his renditions of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" and Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," not to mention "When a Man Loves a Woman" by Percy Sledge, "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder and "Take Me to the King" by Tamela Mann.

Throughout the entire competition, Keys not only became Blue's mentor, but his close friend. "I feel like it was destiny for us to meet. I feel like we were supposed to be in this moment together, and not only do I believe that I gained an amazing coach, but I really feel like you're my friend," Blue said to his coach during the finale.

Keys felt the same way and raved about his "super humble soul," adding that "it's been an honor to not only coach him but to call him a friend."