'The Walking Dead: A New Frontier' News Update: Season Finale Episode Arrives Next Week

Telltale Games, the developer of "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier," has recently announced that the finale episode of the game will arrive next week.

Telltale GamesPromotional image for "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier's" season finale called "From the Gallows."

The fifth episode and season finale is titled "From the Gallows," and it will be released on Tuesday, May 30.

Like the previous episodes of "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier," "From the Gallows" will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. Players who have the game's Season Pass can automatically download it once it goes live.

The developers further teased players that "From the Gallows" is going to be the "most tailored episode to date" for "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier."

While avoiding spoilers, Telltale Games shared: "As you know, Richmond teeters on the brink of collapse, and the lives of its citizens and all those closest to Javier hang in the balance. The decisions you've made and bonds you've nurtured will determine which characters now trust Javi to safeguard all they hold dear as this crisis pushes every relationship past its breaking point."

However, if players are insistent to get a few hints at what to expect with "From the Gallows," Telltale Games added, "Stuff's about to go down," and cryptically warned players not to ask about the meaning of the art as seen above.

"The Walking Dead: A New Frontier" is one of several video games released that are based on Robert Kirkman's same title comics franchise which is also doing a pretty good job as a TV series on AMC. While the game adapts the original location in its resource material, it introduced a group of original characters with their own narratives.

This game is different from other titles because of its episodic graphic adventure genre. So apart from focusing on leveling up in the game, players are also drawn into the stories that are introduced per episode.

In the past, Telltale Games launched the two-part "Ties That Bind" as the first two episodes, followed by "Above the Law" and "Thicker Than Water."