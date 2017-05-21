'The Walking Dead: New Frontier' Latest News: Release Date, Details of Final Chapter titled 'From The Gallows' Revealed

Telltale Games has made some announcements about their latest and final installment for "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier." The last chapter for the game, titled "Into the Gallows," will be released on May 30 as a digital download, and fans of the survival horror series can also look forward to a trailer coming soon.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadGameA promo image for Telltale Games' "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier" used as the cover photo on the game's official Facebook page.

A twitter post by the game developer summarized their announcement for the last chapter of "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier." Episode five, the last chapter for the game, will be released as a digital download on May 30, and a video preview will also be released next week. Their press statement, available as a news post on The Walking Dead website, added more details.

The season finale of #TheWalkingDead: A New Frontier, ‘From the Gallows,’ will be available for download starting May 30! Trailer next week. pic.twitter.com/4xqMIDt5MV — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) May 18, 2017

Episode five is titled "From the Gallows" and will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will be downloadable on Steam for PC, and on the Google Play Store and App store for mobile devices.

While available as a separate purchase, "From the Gallows" will also be rolled out as a free download to users with the special season pass for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This season pass also includes a two-part premiere episode, in addition to all the "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier" episodes including the upcoming installment.

The last episode is also the "most tailored episode to date," according to the press release by Telltale, as quoted by IGN. The decisions that players have made in the previous episodes will not come into play in "From the Gallows," as these choices now "determine which characters now trust Javi to safeguard all they hold dear."