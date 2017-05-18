'The Walking Dead' News: Alanna Masterson Takes Down Instagram Account Allegedly Due to Body Shamers

"The Walking Dead" star Alanna Masterson has deleted her Instagram account following the overwhelming amount of censure she has received recently due to her weight. In the series, Masterson plays Tara Chambler, one of the remaining survivors who now reside in Alexandria.

By leaving Instagram, Masterson seems to be following the footsteps of her "The Walking Dead" co-star Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene Porter in the zombie apocalypse drama. Previously, McDermitt also had to close his Twitter and Instagram accounts after receiving death threats from avid fans of the series. The attacks against him started when his character chose to leave Rick and his group to side with the much-hated villain, Negan.

Before completely taking down her Instagram account, Masterson often shared photos of her newborn. After giving birth to her first child, the 28-year-old actress has been targeted by bodyshamers on social media. Although it remains unclear why Masterson had to delete her Instagram account, there are speculations that her move came as a result of cyberbullying.

On Nov. 29, 2016, she addressed fans who criticized her apparent weight gain after childbirth. It was pretty obvious in her post that the actress was already fed up with the judgmental bullies who kept on giving their negative remarks about her figure since she became a mother.

"Dear Instagram trolls, body shamers, and the men and women who think it's ok to comment on my weight: I hope that you don't have children. And if you do, I hope you teach them about kindness and acceptance. I hope they learn it isn't ok to make fun of people or call people names. I hope one day YOU learn what it takes to be a parent. A kind, selfless parent. A working parent. A parent that puts themselves in someone else's shoes," she said.

Although Masterson's Instagram account has already been deleted, her Twitter account is still active and has more than 300,000 followers.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres this October on AMC.