'The Walking Dead' News: AMC Releases Four-Minute Clip Recapping the First 99 Episodes of the Series

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' 100th episode airs on Oct. 22 on AMC

"The Walking Dead" will hit a significant milestone in a few months as the first episode of season 8 marks the 100th episode of the series. Ahead of the season 8 premiere, AMC has released a video recapping the first 99 episodes of the hit zombie apocalypse series, showing how far it has gone since its debut.

The network took to Twitter and other social media platforms to drop the new four-minute clip, which opens with Rick setting out on his journey in Atlanta, Georgia, after waking up from a coma. At the time, the zombie apocalypse had already taken place. The video shows him wandering inside the now-abandoned hospital, clueless about what was happening around him. The first few scenes shown in the clip were reminiscent of the premiere episode of season 1, when Rick did not know yet about the existence of walkers. He later on came across Morgan and Duane Jones who informed him of the situation.

The rest of the video show all the experiences that Rick had to go through in the course of the series. In just a matter of four minutes, it was also able to feature most of the characters who Rick met along the way. It was also interesting how AMC was able to compress all the eras of "The Walking Dead" in the short clip, as it showed how Rick's group banded together at the CDC and transferred from one place to another-- including Hershel's farm, the prison fortress, Terminus, and Alexandria—all while fighting off the walkers.

Towards the end of the video, the stage is set for the upcoming season, as it teased the forthcoming all-out war between Rick's group and their allies versus Negan and the Saviors. Considering how big the storylines that will be introduced in season 8 are, it looks like "The Walking Dead" is not coming to an end anytime soon.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.