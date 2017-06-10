'The Walking Dead' News: AMC Series Is Most Talked About on Social Media

A recent survey showed that "The Walking Dead" is not only popular on TV but on social media as well. This week, Nielson's Social Contact Ratings for the 2016-2017 TV season revealed that the zombie apocalypse series was the most-discussed TV show at the time.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC"The Walking Dead" season 8 will see an all-out war between Rick and Negan.

Since its debut, "The Walking Dead" has undeniably been one of the most popular TV series around the world. Despite the significant drop in its ratings during the past season, it still managed to become dubbed as the Most Watched Series, making it difficult for any other show to unseat it.

In a recent survey conducted by Nielsen, it was shown that the previous season of the hit AMC series had a total of two million interactions per episode both on Twitter and Facebook. Nielsen started its Social Content Ratings initiative last season to measure and keep track of the shows that internet users talked about the most while they were being shown on TV, as well as during the few hours before and after their airings.

The result of the survey showed that the battle for the top spot on the social interactions chart was not even a tough one, as "The Walking Dead's" rating was more than double of that of the series that got the second spot. The survey revealed that "The Walking Dead's" strongest competitor last season was FOX's hip-hop industry drama "Empire," which had only around 860,000 mentions per episode.

Following "The Walking Dead" and "Empire" on the chart are ABC's "The Bachelor" which had 453,000 mentions per episode, and "This Is Us," which had 436,000 mentions per episode. "Saturday Night Live" and "American Horror Story: Roanoke" are also two of the most talked about series last season with 365,000 and 292,000 interactions per episode, respectively.

"The Walking Dead" is currently on hiatus and is set to return for its eighth season in October.