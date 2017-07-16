'The Walking Dead' News, Release Date: Carol and Daryl Together in New Set Image

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional photo for "The Walking Dead" season 7.

Previous teasers for "The Walking Dead" season 8 hinted that there was going to be plenty of action in the upcoming series. Recently, another teaser in the form of a set photo has surfaced once again and confirmed the reunion between fan-favorite characters Carol and Daryl.

In the said photo, as seen on Entertainment Weekly, the duo was shown well equipped with weapons of war and seemingly preparing for a huge battle ahead, with Daryl riding his motorcycle. Whatever they are gearing up for, one thing was certain about this photo—they are up for something big.

What makes the photo interesting is that it suggests that the two characters are back in action together in the upcoming season. Although both of them were seen in action sequences in season 7, they spent most of the installment away from each other. While Carol chose to live alone in a dwelling near the Kingdom, Daryl was held captive by their major adversary, Negan.

The new set photo is the first to make its way online since filming for season 8 started a few months ago. In the coming weeks, fans can expect to know more details about the series' plot as other set photos emerge.

As far as season 8's plot is concerned, the only thing known as of yet is that it is going to see the communities of Hilltop, Kingdom and Alexandria unite as they wage a war against Negan and the Saviors.

Previously, showrunner Scott M. Gimple teased that season 8 would see not only reunions but also first-time unions.

"The season finale last year, seeing all the characters together interacting as one, was thrilling. It was exciting to see all these configurations of characters we hadn't seen before. Even Aaron merely giving Jerry an apple felt satisfying," said Gimple. "This is that times a million."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres in October on AMC.