'The Walking Dead' News: Robert Kirkman Confirms Video Game Character Clementine Won't Appear in the TV Series

One of the fan-favorite characters in Telltale's video game version of "The Walking Dead" is the orphaned girl Clementine. While fans of the popular AMC zombie apocalypse series hope to see her on TV, showrunner Robert Kirkman said Clementine will never meet Rick Grimes and his group as she has in the video game.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the game and the TV series asked Kirkman if Clementine would show up in the AMC show. Kirkman's response was: "No. I like that if you want to play The Walking Dead video game, you get Clementine, and you get a unique experience... I think that it makes The Walking Dead more special that the comic has an experience, and they're very linked."

Kirkman also added that it would be cool to see the young video game character appear and high-five Carl. However, he said that would mean having to write some fan-fiction.

In the game, Clementine has come across some "The Walking Dead" characters during her travels, including Glenn Rhee and Paul "Jesus" Monroe. However, their encounters were only fleeting, as the characters eventually went on to fulfill their destinies in the original comic book.

In 2012, the first "The Walking Dead" video game was released in various platforms, offering an interactive experience to fans. The game is set in the same universe as the comic book, starting soon after the zombie apocalypse in the United States.

In the game, Clementine is the orphaned girl saved by convicted felon Lee Everett. Avid gamers have seen her grow through time. Unlike before when Lee Everett was the one being controlled by the players, Clementine now serves as the heart and soul of the game.

Meanwhile, the TV series "The Walking Dead" will return for its 8th season on Oct. 22 on AMC.