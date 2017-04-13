'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Premiere Date: Showrunner Says It Is Unlikely for TV Series to Outpace Source Material

The showrunner of the hit TV series "The Walking Dead," Scott M. Gimple, says the small screen adaptation is unlikely to outpace its source material - a comic book franchise with the same name.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMCPromotional photo for "The Walking Dead" season 7.

This month, fans saw "The Walking Dead" season 7 conclude with the events building up to the highly anticipated All-Out War arc that was featured in the 20th and 21st volumes of the franchise's original comic book version.

At the moment, the comics has gone as far as Volume 28, which already has its plot but is currently waiting for its schedule of publication. With the TV series relatively closer to the ongoing comic book franchise, many fans think that the AMC production is likely to outpace the printed version.

However, Gimple thinks that is not the case, according to his interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He explained that it is unlikely the show would catch up and outpace the comics, considering the "plans [they] have for the future." Even so, he added that "it depends where the book stops."

"I don't know if anyone sat down to do the math, but if the show is gaining on the comic book, it's at a very slow pace. We're expanding storylines so every now and then we zip through the comic book, and then we slow down for a while and add a bunch of stuff that's not in the comics. There's not any danger of that happening in any way," Gimple further explained.

With the 28th volume of the printed version waiting to be published and to hit the stands, the comic book franchise does not show any signs of ending its production anytime soon.

It can be recalled that one of the most talked about incidents of a TV show outpacing its source material happened to another phenomenal TV series, "Game of Thrones." The sixth season of the said show premiered way before its source material, novel "The Winds of Winter" by George R.R. Martin, was made available. Up to this day, Martin has yet to announce when he is going to release the literary piece.

Meanwhile, "The Walking Dead" season 8 is expected to premiere sometime in October.