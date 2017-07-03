'The Walking Dead' News, Updates: New Content To Be Rolled Out at San Diego Comic Con; Panel Schedule Revealed

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional picture for "The Walking Dead" season 8.

"The Walking Dead" fans still have to wait for around three months before the hit AMC series returns for its eighth season. The good news, however, is that the series is set to offer new content on July 21 at the San Diego Comic Con. Updates will also be released for "The Walking Dead's" sister series, "Fear the Walking Dead."

Earlier last week, the San Diego Comic Con revealed its schedule for both AMC zombie series. News about "Fear the Walking Dead" will be rolled out at 11:15 a.m. PDT (2:15 p.m. EDT), while the content for "The Walking Dead" will be dropped at 12:15 p.m. PDT (3:15 p.m. EDT). Both events will happen in Hall H on July 21.

Aside from "Fear the Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead," other series that are scheduled to make their appearances are "Game of Thrones," "Preacher," and "The Big Bang Theory." The events for the first two shows will happen right after the content for "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead" are featured, while the "Big Bang Theory" is set to kick off the day at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT). The "Game of Thrones" panel starts at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT), while "Preacher" starts at 4 p.m. PDT (7 p.m. EDT).

Based on the announcement, "The Walking Dead" fans who want to witness the panel may have to come to the venue as early as Thursday night to join the queue outside the San Diego Convention Center.

For years, AMC has had this standard rollout plan in place when it comes to dropping new updates for its series, so fans can very well anticipate which particular type of content will be unveiled during the panel. It may either be new teaser photos or the launching of the first official trailer for the upcoming season.

It was also previously reported that guests at the San Diego Comic Con may get their hands on some of the "The Walking Dead" exclusive items at the convention, including a Gentle Giant miniature figure of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan.