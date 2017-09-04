'The Walking Dead: Our World' Gameplay News: 'TWD' Meets 'Pokemon GO' In New AR Game

Facebook/thewalkingdeadourworld Promotional picture for "The Walking Dead: Our World"

"The Walking Dead: Our World" is a new augmented reality video game that allows people to experience a zombie apocalypse right at the palm of their hands. Created by Finnish developer Next Games, the game will use the same principle as Niantic's "Pokemon GO" except that instead of catching cute monsters, players will be killing undead hordes of flesh-eaters.

Set to arrive on both the iOS and Android, a teaser trailer for the game was released this week showing people wandering around with their smartphones to collect weapons and kill zombies. Obviously, the trailer is more aspirational rather than realistic and doesn't feature any actual gameplay.

Still, it does give "The Walking Dead" fans something to be excited about. AMC already got behind the project saying that it will enable players to fully immerse themselves into the action of the hit TV show.This is done by blending digital objects, such as characters and other game elements, with the players' own environment.

Next Games promises that "The Walking Dead: Our World" will be a first-of-its-kind location based augmented reality mobile game where players can kill walkers outdoors or in the comforts of their own home. Additionally, the game will feature some of the show's beloved characters as non-player characters (NPCs).

This isn't the first time the Finnish developer has worked on a TWD game. The creative team was also behind the hit mobile strategy game "The Walking Dead: No Man's Land" which according to them has been downloaded over 16 million times. The team also got free publicity from Apple who featured their game as part of their new slate of AR apps and games.

The massive success of "Pokemon GO" has definitely opened the gate for more AR games to enter the market. With the release of Apple's ARKit and Google's ARCore developer softwares, the number of AR apps and games is expected to grow in the next few years.

"The Walking Dead: Our World" has yet to receive a release date.