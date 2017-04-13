'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Release Date, Spoilers: Juan Gabriel Pareja Teases Return of Morales From Season 1

Since the first run of "The Walking Dead," fans have seen scores of characters come and go. In season 1, one character named Morales disappeared and never returned to the show again. While it remains a mystery for fans whether he is dead or alive, some fans wish to see him return. Actor Juan Gabriel Pareja, who played Morales, wishes the same.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional photo for "The Walking Dead"

Pareja recently took to Twitter to campaign for the return of his character to the post-apocalyptic series. He tweeted two photos with his character placed side by side the villainous Negan. The one on the left features Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan holding his killer bat, Lucille, and the one on the right features Morales holding a baseball bat while bashing some zombies.

"The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a bat, is a good guy with a bat," he captioned the photo. Tagging "The Walking Dead" showrunner Scott Gimple, the actor seemed to imply that he wanted to see the return of his character to the series.

While Pareja's idea seems nice, it is highly likely that fans will never get to see Morales again. In a previous interview, "The Walking Dead" showrunner Robert Kirkman said it would be better to leave the fate of some characters as open-ended mysteries.

It can be recalled that in season 1, Morales chose to go to Birmingham, Alabama than stay in Atlanta to explore the CDC. However, fans eventually learned that the country was plagued with zombies and there was a slim chance for anyone to survive there unless the show can come up with a good explanation for Morales and his family's survival.

Some fans speculate that Morales will stumble upon Rick and his group in the near future, but that would require a lot of catching up to do since 94 episodes have already passed since he was last seen on the show.

"The Walking Dead" is set to return for its eighth season in October.