'The Walking Dead' Plot News: Deleted Scene Reveals Fate of the Vatos

A deleted scene from AMC's "The Walking Dead" recently started to circulate online, revealing the fate of a group of survivors that was previously introduced in the series but whose fate was left open-ended. The said clip confirms that the Vatos suffered a ghastly fate, not in the hands of the dreaded zombies but from their fellow humans.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC'The Walking Dead' season 8 will see an all-out war between Rick and Negan.

Since its debut, "The Walking Dead" has been known for introducing new characters and groups and then removing them from the storyline, either by them moving to a different territory or by Rick's group leaving them behind. One of them was the Vatos, who were introduced in season 1.

Rick came across the Vatos in a nursing home. In the debut season of the show, the members of the group had the image of being gangsters, although they were genuinely interested in taking good care of the old people who were living in the nursing home when the zombie apocalypse happened.

The last time the Vatos were seen was when Rick left some guns with them in season 1. Since that particular encounter, fans of the series have never heard from that group of survivors again.

The deleted scene that recently made the rounds online reveal that the Vatos died a gruesome death shortly after Rick and the others left them. Since the deleted scene only shows the aftermath of what happened to the group, fans can only speculate who the culprit was.

There are speculations that it was the Governor and his Woodbury Army who killed the group. The Governor and his army were introduced in season 3, and it is now believed that before they debuted in the show, they had already killed the Vatos. Some fans also speculate that it was Randall's or Negan's group, or any of the Whisperers.

"The Walking Dead" returns in October on AMC.