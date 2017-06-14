'The Walking Dead' Plot Rumors: Who Will Die in Season 8?

The epic war between Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) newly formed coalition and the Saviors under the lead of its ruthless leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is about to erupt in "The Walking Dead" season 8. This means that another character could end up dead next season.

According to reports, the comic book version of "The Walking Dead" might have hinted that three characters will die once the Alexandrians go into a bloody battle with the Saviors.

It has been claimed that issue No. 118 reveals that Eric Raleigh (Jordan Woods-Robinson) and Richard (Karl Makinen) will be shot by the Saviors during the battle, while King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) beloved Bengal tiger named Shiva will sacrifice herself in order to save her master.

But since Richard was already killed by Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in season 7, it can be speculated that the TV adaptation will find a suitable replacement for the character next season.

On the other hand, both Eric and Shiva's rumored deaths could have an adverse effect on the remaining characters in season 8. King Ezekiel will obviously be very devastated due to the death of his most loyal companion, while Eric's passing will affect Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the future.

Aside from the rumored deaths in "The Walking Dead" season 8, other speculations have claimed that the fate of Heath (Corey Hawkins) will also be resolved in the upcoming season.

The Alexandria resident was last seen with Tara Chambler (Alanna Masterson) while trying to escape a herd of zombies in season 7. While Tara managed to escape the undead, Heath was nowhere to be found.

According to reports, there is a possibility that viewers will see the character again since Hawkins' other show, "24: Legacy," has been canceled by FOX. This could mean that the actor will now have enough time to return to the post-apocalyptic zombie series.

AMC is expected to air the premiere of "The Walking Dead" season 8 this fall.