'The Walking Dead' Season 7 Return Date, Spoilers: Cast Previews 'the Beginning of a Resistance'

The midseason premiere of "The Walking Dead" is almost here. In preparation for the momentous event, a new promo for the back half of season 7 has been released. And, according to star Andrew Lincoln, "it's the beginning of a resistance."

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC'The Walking Dead' season 7 will see a newly-empowered Rick Grimes waging war against Negan.

The new promo was exclusively released by IGN and features some of the cast members talking about what to expect. They also look back at the first half of the season, which showed all of them feeling defeated because of the new bad guy, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). They are joined by executive producers Scott M. Gimple and Gale Anne Hurd.

A lot happened over the first half of season 7. Many Alexandrian survivors died in the hands of Negan and his band of so-called Saviors, and Rick (Lincoln) felt more and more incapable every time someone got killed. With Rick's spirit crushed, everyone else got pulled down with him. But the midseason finale showed fans the old Rick - the one filled with motivation and willing to fight for those in need.

"They weren't ready. They weren't in a place to fight. They are now," Gimple said in the promo video, teasing that the Alexandrian survivors will all be behind Rick's back to support him.

It's going to take a lot of effort to bring Negan down, though. They are not equipped with the right tools or resources, but in the end, that is not what matters. Hurd assured fans that the survivors have the will to endure. Besides, as Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Sasha, pointed out, "It's a very different fight. It can't be won with just physical force."

And while the survivors will be "strategizing against magnificent odds," fans will "see that hope that we just maybe might can," said Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne. This will mean forming an alliance with other camps of survivors, including the Kingdom ruled by Khary Payton's King Ezekiel. One scene near the end of the clip shows Rick meeting the ruler and asking for his help.

"The Walking Dead" season 7 returns on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.